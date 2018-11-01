Analysts Set Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) Price Target at $10.88

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,585,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 27.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after buying an additional 673,830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 807.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 162,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 237,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.47. Wisdom Tree Investments has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

