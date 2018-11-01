Analyzing Lime Energy (LIME) and Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI)

Lime Energy (OTCMKTS:LIME) and Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Lime Energy alerts:

This table compares Lime Energy and Chicago Bridge & Iron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lime Energy N/A N/A N/A Chicago Bridge & Iron -22.27% -22.97% -2.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lime Energy and Chicago Bridge & Iron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lime Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicago Bridge & Iron 0 8 1 0 2.11

Chicago Bridge & Iron has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.40%. Given Chicago Bridge & Iron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chicago Bridge & Iron is more favorable than Lime Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lime Energy and Chicago Bridge & Iron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lime Energy $112.62 million 0.49 -$3.15 million N/A N/A Chicago Bridge & Iron $6.67 billion 0.25 -$1.46 billion ($1.86) -8.81

Lime Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chicago Bridge & Iron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Lime Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chicago Bridge & Iron pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lime Energy does not pay a dividend. Chicago Bridge & Iron pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Lime Energy has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Bridge & Iron has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chicago Bridge & Iron beats Lime Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lime Energy

Lime Energy Co. engages in the designing and implementing energy efficiency programs for utilities in the United States. It offers direct install energy efficiency solutions for small and mid-size commercial and industrial business programs to enhance energy efficiency, and reduce energy-related expenditures and the impact of energy use on the environment. The company's solutions comprise energy efficient lighting upgrades and energy efficient mechanical upgrades. It also provides utility program management and implementation services, which comprise program design, program administration, customer recruitment-marketing and sales, and auditing and implementation of energy efficiency projects. The company was formerly known as Electric City Corp. and changed its name to Lime Energy Co. in September 2006. Lime Energy Co. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Chicago Bridge & Iron

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services. Its Engineering and Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Its Fabrication Services segment provides fabrication and erection of steel plate structures; fabrication of piping systems and process modules, and manufacturing and distribution of pipe and fittings. The Technology segment provides process technology licenses and associated engineering services, and catalysts, for petrochemical and refining industries, and offers process planning and project development services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lime Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lime Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.