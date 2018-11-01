Analyzing Nexeon Medsystems (NXNND) & The Competition

Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS: NXNND) is one of 47 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nexeon Medsystems to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nexeon Medsystems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon Medsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexeon Medsystems Competitors 186 536 1110 45 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Nexeon Medsystems’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexeon Medsystems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A Nexeon Medsystems Competitors -126.11% -67.73% -20.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon Medsystems $3.30 million -$2.17 million -2.61 Nexeon Medsystems Competitors $1.16 billion $92.96 million -33.12

Nexeon Medsystems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nexeon Medsystems. Nexeon Medsystems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nexeon Medsystems beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Nexeon Medsystems Company Profile

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

