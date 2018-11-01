Analyzing Patriot Transportation (PATI) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

Patriot Transportation has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patriot Transportation and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot Transportation $112.17 million 0.59 $1.82 million N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) $2.01 billion 4.25 $485.39 million $0.69 24.35

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot Transportation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Patriot Transportation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Patriot Transportation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patriot Transportation and ZTO Express (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot Transportation 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 1 1 2 0 2.25

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.51%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Patriot Transportation.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot Transportation and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot Transportation 4.14% 8.31% 6.18% ZTO Express (Cayman) 26.08% 15.45% 13.11%

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Patriot Transportation on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc., through its subsidiary Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc., engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals. It primarily serves convenience stores and hypermarket accounts, fuel wholesalers, and oil companies, as well as industrial companies comprising cement and concrete accounts, and product distribution companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 451 tractors and 558 tank trailers, and 21 terminals and 7 satellite locations. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.