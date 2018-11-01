Analyzing RBC Life Sciences (RBCL) & Natural Health Trends (NHTC)

RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL) and Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get RBC Life Sciences alerts:

33.5% of Natural Health Trends shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of RBC Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Natural Health Trends shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RBC Life Sciences has a beta of -1.82, meaning that its stock price is 282% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Health Trends has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RBC Life Sciences and Natural Health Trends, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBC Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Health Trends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Natural Health Trends pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. RBC Life Sciences does not pay a dividend. Natural Health Trends has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares RBC Life Sciences and Natural Health Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Natural Health Trends 10.69% 36.53% 20.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RBC Life Sciences and Natural Health Trends’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natural Health Trends $197.56 million 1.31 $23.57 million N/A N/A

Natural Health Trends has higher revenue and earnings than RBC Life Sciences.

Summary

Natural Health Trends beats RBC Life Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBC Life Sciences

RBC Life Sciences, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products in North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's Nutritional Products segment offers nutritional supplements and personal care products, including herbs, vitamins, and minerals; and natural skin, hair, and body care products through a network of independent distributors and license arrangements. Its products include Stem-Kine, a dietary supplement; Microhydrin and Microhydrin Plus antioxidants; VitAloe, a blend of research-backed ingredients; OliViva, an antioxidant beverage to support immune and cardiovascular system; Organic Spirulina, a nutritious alga that provides range of nutrients and easily digested proteins; and NeuroBright to support brain function, and enhance energy and acuity. This segments products also comprise Colo-Vada Plus, a colon cleansing program; HydraCel to enhance the quality of drinking water; 24 Seven, a multivitamin/mineral supplement; Immune 360 to nourish and support the function of the immune system; and Aloe Gelee gel that provides the soothing and moisturizing. Its Medical Products segment offers wound care products for the treatment and healing of wounds, such as pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, cuts, burns, and abrasions. Its products include cleansers, dressings, hydrogels, collagen, calcium alginates, moisture barriers, antimicrobials, and a hydrogel wound dressing with Lidocaine. This segment also offers other wound care products designed to reduce destruction to skin and tissue caused by radiation; and to reduce pain and itching in the skin, and the internal mucosa caused by radiation reactions or reactions to various cancer medications. This segment sells its products under the MPM Medical brand to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and pharmacies through a network of medical/surgical supply dealers and pharmaceutical distributors. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements. Its beauty products consists of anti-aging and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products include weight management, intimacy support, and energy enhancing supplements. In addition, the company offers home and car appliances; and infant and toddler bath and body care products. It sells its products directly to consumers through an e-commerce retail platform. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Peru, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Russia, Kazakhstan, Europe, and internationally. Natural Health Trends Corp. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills Estates, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.