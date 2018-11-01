Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,712 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after buying an additional 147,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 46,798 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,172.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 492,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 453,902 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 344,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 98,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 115,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANIK opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $511.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

