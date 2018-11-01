Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.72 million. Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 199.85% and a net margin of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Antero Midstream GP stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 36,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,898. Antero Midstream GP has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Antero Midstream GP alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Antero Midstream GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Antero Midstream GP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Antero Midstream GP in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $940,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.