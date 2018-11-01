Antero Resources (AR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

AR traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. 6,895,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,937. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

In other Antero Resources news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $46,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

