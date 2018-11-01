Aptiv (APTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY18 guidance to $5.11-5.17 EPS.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $77.44. 2,775,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $103.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.89.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $111,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

