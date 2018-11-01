Aptiv PLC (APTV) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.

Aptiv has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aptiv to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

APTV stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 750 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.32.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

