Aqua Metals (AQMS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aqua Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of AQMS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.06. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 833.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.14%. On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 191,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 105.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,118.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $120,000. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

