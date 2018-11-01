ARbit Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARB)

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. One ARbit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARbit has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. ARbit has a market capitalization of $13,246.00 and $0.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARbit Profile

ARbit (ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 9,518,375 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARbit

ARbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

