Arcblock (ABT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.45 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Arcblock has a market cap of $16.97 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00151697 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00249413 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.51 or 0.09967658 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013015 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,549,893 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart, IDEX, Bithumb, Bibox, DDEX, Cobinhood, Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX, LBank, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

