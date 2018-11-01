Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACGL stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,666. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

In related news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $315,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $291,306.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,073 shares of company stock worth $1,056,936. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

