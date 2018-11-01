Archrock Inc (AROC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 14th

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th.

Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 220.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

AROC opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,041.00 and a beta of 2.86. Archrock has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AROC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Archrock news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,642.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

