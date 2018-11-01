ArQule (ARQL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. ArQule updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.17–0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ ARQL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. ArQule has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $455.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Get ArQule alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ArQule stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 192,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of ArQule worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.