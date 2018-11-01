Array Biopharma (ARRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 80.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Array Biopharma stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 140,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,724. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.11. Array Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ARRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Array Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

In other Array Biopharma news, insider Victor Sandor sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $148,986.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $265,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,297 shares in the company, valued at $550,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $693,066. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

