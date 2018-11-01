Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASMB. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised Assembly Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of ASMB traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,963. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $566.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.42). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 457.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $609,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

