Athene (ATH) PT Set at $67.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $67.00 price target on Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a hold rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.34. Athene has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Athene will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,645.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 38,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,949,639.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,884 shares of company stock worth $23,791,629 over the last 90 days. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athene by 20.2% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Athene by 29.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Athene during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.