AutoCanada (ACQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$880.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$963.32 million. AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$9.99 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$9.61 and a 1-year high of C$25.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACQ shares. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.38.

In related news, Director Maryann Natalie Keller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00. Also, Director Paul Antony purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,285,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 137,175 shares of company stock worth $1,701,362.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

