Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,528. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

ASM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Noble Capital Markets lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company owns interest in the Avino property, which contains 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,104 hectares in the state of Durango, Mexico.

