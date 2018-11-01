Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,663,305 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the September 28th total of 14,414,323 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,115,313 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE AVP opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Avon Products has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Avon Products had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. Avon Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avon Products will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Avon Products from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $15,166.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Avon Products during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

