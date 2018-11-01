Avoncoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (ACN)

Avoncoin (CURRENCY:ACN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Avoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Avoncoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Avoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avoncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avoncoin alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Avoncoin

Avoncoin (CRYPTO:ACN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. The official website for Avoncoin is avoncoin.org. Avoncoin’s official Twitter account is @avoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avoncoin Coin Trading

Avoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.