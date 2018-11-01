Baader Bank Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for ThyssenKrupp (TKA)

Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.14 ($31.56).

TKA stock traded up €0.26 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €18.84 ($21.90). 2,359,823 shares of the company were exchanged. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

