Banco Santander (SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE:SAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. 11,459,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,558,687. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,798 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 31.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 925,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 219,229 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 420.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 168,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 136,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,609,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,695,000 after buying an additional 609,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.0% in the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 623,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 46,226 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.