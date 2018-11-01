Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Holdings Reduced by QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 582,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,414,000 after buying an additional 57,346 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 896,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,345,000 after buying an additional 217,260 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 57,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,383,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $991,438,000 after buying an additional 10,147,809 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $47.33 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.