BankFinancial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (BFIN)

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.

BankFinancial has raised its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. BankFinancial has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankFinancial to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

BankFinancial stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $240.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BankFinancial stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,573 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of BankFinancial worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

