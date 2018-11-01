Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (AIR) a €130.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.06 ($140.77).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR opened at €96.00 ($111.63) on Monday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.