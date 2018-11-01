Barclays Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (PAH3) a €90.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.71 ($93.85).

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €56.28 ($65.44) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €47.28 ($54.98) and a 52-week high of €80.14 ($93.19).

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

