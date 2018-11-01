Bay Banks of Virginia (BAYK) Releases Earnings Results

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 million. Bay Banks of Virginia had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.

Shares of BAYK opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Bay Banks of Virginia has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bay Banks of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

