Belden (BDC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $657-674 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.91 million.Belden also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $6.00-6.10 EPS.

NYSE BDC traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. Belden has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.15 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.40.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

