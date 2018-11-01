Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $1.44 Billion Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,951,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 10.4% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,437,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 148.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $203,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $72.84 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.753 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

