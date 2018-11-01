Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 267,895 Shares of TELUS Co. (TU)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,922,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 267,895 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises 2.4% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $328,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 53.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 5,355.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Sunday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

