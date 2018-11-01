B&G Foods (BGS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of BGS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 847,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,756. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.47. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.53 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $205,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 100.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.