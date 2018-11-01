BHP Billiton (BLT) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,750 by Analysts at HSBC

BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) had its price objective raised by HSBC from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) in a research note published on Wednesday. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

BLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Billiton has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,770.94 ($23.14).

BLT traded up GBX 40.80 ($0.53) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,603.20 ($20.95). The company had a trading volume of 9,653,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,000. BHP Billiton has a 52-week low of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.72).

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

