Bioblast Pharma (ORPN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Bioblast Pharma (NASDAQ:ORPN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of ORPN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 26,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,372. Bioblast Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Bioblast Pharma Company Profile

Bioblast Pharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of clinically meaningful therapies for patients with rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product candidate is Trehalose intravenous 90mg/mL solution, a protein stabilizer and autophagy enhancer for the treatment of patients with oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

