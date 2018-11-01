BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shares Up 5.6%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.32. 786,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 851,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCRX. JMP Securities upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.64.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.85% and a negative net margin of 270.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $71,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $439,375.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,562.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $534,907 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 61,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.