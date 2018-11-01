Bionomics (BNOEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

BNOEF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,591. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancer in Australia, France, and the United States. It operates through Drug Discovery and Development, and Contract Services segments.

