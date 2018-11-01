Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Trading Up 5.8% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) were up 5.8% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 630,338 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 352,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 98.63%.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackrock Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,722,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after buying an additional 838,236 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,498,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 541,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 426,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.