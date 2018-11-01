Block Array Market Cap Achieves $1.23 Million (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Block Array has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $96,250.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Block Array has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00150762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00248447 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.55 or 0.09968367 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

