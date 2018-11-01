Blockport (BPT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $89,759.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $89,759.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00001339 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00149911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00243485 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.62 or 0.09858867 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,870,933 tokens. Blockport’s official message board is medium.com/blockport. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.