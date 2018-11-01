BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Anthem (ANTM) a $310.00 Price Target

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) received a $310.00 price objective from stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANTM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.79.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.14. The stock had a trading volume of 49,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem has a one year low of $206.98 and a one year high of $283.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $930,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total value of $202,622.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,319,000 after buying an additional 505,252 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 102,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

