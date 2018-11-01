Bowhead (AHT) Price Tops $0.0244 on Top Exchanges

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Bowhead has a total market capitalization of $194,990.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bowhead token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Bowhead has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bowhead

Bowhead is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bowhead is bowheadhealth.com.

Buying and Selling Bowhead

Bowhead can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bowhead should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bowhead using one of the exchanges listed above.

