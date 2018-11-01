BP plc (BP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

BP plc (NYSE:BP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

BP has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of 71.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BP to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

NYSE:BP opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BP has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.31 billion. BP had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BP will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded BP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

