Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $2.32 Million Stake in Gartner Inc (IT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gartner by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,142,000 after acquiring an additional 872,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,148,000 after acquiring an additional 662,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,238,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $696,223,000 after acquiring an additional 543,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 160,018 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,487,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,895 shares during the period.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 1,400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $209,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,139.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $560,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,306 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,227. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $147.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $161.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.98 million. Gartner had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.45.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.