Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $3.86 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,180 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,136.0% in the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,066 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 44,125.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 520,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after purchasing an additional 519,803 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,573,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,004,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 192,126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $51.78 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

