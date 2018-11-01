Braemar Hotel & Resorts (BHR) Announces Earnings Results

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Braemar Hotel & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 292,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,311. The firm has a market cap of $352.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.81. Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Braemar Hotel & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHR. ValuEngine cut Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Braemar Hotel & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Braemar Hotel & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Braemar Hotel & Resorts stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 284,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Braemar Hotel & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

