Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.16 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 475.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.36 and a 12-month high of $88.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

