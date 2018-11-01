Brokerages Anticipate RA Medical Systems Inc (RMED) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RA Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.38). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RA Medical Systems.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMED. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RMED remained flat at $$10.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,630. RA Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

