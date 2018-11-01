Brokerages Expect Sprint Corp (S) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sprint reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Sprint’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on S. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

In other Sprint news, insider John Saw sold 260,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $1,596,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,333,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,190,649.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 24.6% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 17,061,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $92,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the third quarter valued at $20,928,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the second quarter valued at $9,899,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the second quarter valued at $9,637,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 114.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

S stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. 16,464,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,551,788. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sprint has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

